Home Nation

UN experts urge India to release rights activist in Kashmir

Khurram Parvez was arrested last month in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir under a controversial security law.

Published: 19th October 2016 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2016 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Khurram Parvez Facebook

J-K activist Khurram Parvez (Photo source | Facebook profile)

By Associated Press

SRINAGAR: A group of United Nations experts has called on the Indian government to immediately release human rights activist Khurram Parvez, arrested last month in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir under a controversial security law.

The U.N. experts said in a statement issued in Geneva on Wednesday that they have received allegations that the law is often used to target human rights defenders. Parvez is the coordinator of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and chairman of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances.

Indian authorities charged Parvez under the Public Safety Act, which allows detentions of up to six months without trial.

The statement was issued by the U.N. Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances and several U.N. special rapporteurs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khurram Parvez United Nations Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp