No blanket ban on Pak artistes, decision to be taken on individual cases

Pakistan government has also banned Indian media content from its airwaves, a decision that the Indian establishment termed as “unfortunate”.

Published: 20th October 2016 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2016 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling Pakistan’s decision to issue a blanket ban on the Indian media content a show of “lack of self-confidence”, India on Thursday said that there was no “blanket ban” on Pakistani artistes from its side but decision will be taken on individual cases after assessing security situation and
local sentiments.

The strain in Indo-Pak ties have spilled over to Bollywood as the film industry became latest battleground for thee two countries. Indian political parties calling for boycotting of Pakistan artistes and ban on movies in which they have acted.

“As far as Government of India is concerned there is no blanket ban on Pakistani artists. In the prevailing atmosphere and security considerations and taking into considerations of local organisers we will deal with it on case to case basis. There is no blanket ban on Pakistani artists,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

A day after Karan Johan vowed to not to hire actors from Pakistan in response to a declaration by a leading Indian Cinema Group to not to screen films with Pakistani cast, Pakistan government has also banned Indian media content from its airwaves, a decision that the Indian establishment termed as “unfortunate”.

“This shows lack of self-confidence on the part of Pakistan. It is unfortunate,” Swarup said in his comment on the ban. The Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), amidst increasing Indo-Pak tension, has issued a blanket ban on airing of Indian TV and radio content that will come into effect at 3 pm on October
21. The licenses of those found violating the ban will be suspended. The authority also decided to revoke the unilateral rights give to the Indian media by the Pervez Musharraf government in 2006.

India Pakistan relation has nosedived as New Delhi went into a diplomatic blitzkrieg to isolate Islamabad. It also got thumbs up for its BIMSTEC outreach at the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Goa. On
Thursday, India reiterated its commitment to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC); but added that actions of one country were impeding its progress.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative of Multi-Sectroal Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) has been moving forward on the issues of connectivity and economic integration, getting the tag of most
favoured sub-regional grouping or is being dubbed as “SAARC minus Pakistan”.

Without commenting on that MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said that the Indian Government’s “priority to promote closer cooperation and economic integration in our region”. “Our interest in SAARC remains intact but our concern is that the connectivity, trade, including MFN (Most Favoured Nation) and cooperation. But terror free atmosphere needed for these initiatives and it is not there due to the actions of one country in our neighbourhood,” Swarup said.

Getting its claim supported by other member countries that pulled out of the SAARC Summit scheduled in Islamabad has bolstered India’s condition to address the problem of terrorism first. “We remain
committed to SAARC and its principles. Our intention is not to throw out the baby with the bath water. It is in cleaning up the bath water,” the Spokesperson said.

