Pahlaj hits out at MNS, holds it responsible for anti-Pak artistes’ sentiment

By ANI

MUMBAI: Applauding Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their ‘timely intervention’, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification Pahlaj Nihalani on Saturday said the film fraternity should be mindful of their responsibilities and must not do something that would harm the nation, army and economy.

Nihalani also hit out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for creating animosity among the people against the Pakistani artistes.



“This whole anti-Pakistani artistes was engineered by one particular party. They spread heatread among the people, which I think is absolutely wrong. I think Rajnath Singh’s intervention has only strengthened law and order in the state,” Nilhani told ANI.

Extending his support to film producer Karan Johar, Nihalani said, “I don’t think Karan Johar has said something or done something for which he has been receiving severe condemnation. The film fraternity should know their responsibilities and should not do something that would harm as films are an important medium.”

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Karan Johar and other film fraternity met at Chief Minister’s residence over the release of upcoming flick 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' earlier today.

After the meeting, the Film and Television Producers Guild of India president Mukesh Bhatt said that the body will pass a resolution stating that they will not work with Pakistani actors in future.

“I assured the Chief Minister that the Producer's Guild has decided that we will not work with Pakistani artists in the future, it is a resolution and we will pass this resolution,” said Mukesh Bhatt after the meeting.

Bhatt also said that keeping the sentiments of the nation first, director Karan Johar has also said that he will run a slate before the movie starts to honours the martyrs.

Karan Johar and Dharma productions upcoming movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' has been surrounded with controversies which has received threat from the MNS over featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.



On October 20, the Film and Television Producers Guild of India member met Rajnath Singh, concerning the release of the movie after which filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt said that the government has assured them to provide security to the exhibitor featuring the movie and will try to maintain law and order.

The movie is scheduled to be released on October 28.

After situation between India and Pakistan worsened, many political parties and that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have been demanding a ban on KJo's film that also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.