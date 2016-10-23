Triple talaq must be abolished to protect rights of Muslim women: BJP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday backed Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu’s assertion that triple talaq was “anti-constitutional and anti-civilisation” and said that this system must be abolished to protect the rights of Muslim women.

“What Naidu ji has said is absolutely correct; we are all sworn to the Constitution of India. The Constitution of India says that there should be gender quality and triple talaq doesn’t give gender equality,” BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said

“It differentiates between Indian women on the basis of religion. Therefore, to protect the rights of Muslim women triple talaq must be abolished,” he added.

Describing 'triple talaq' as anti-constitutional and anti-civilisation, Naidu on Saturday said it’s time the country should abolish this "gender discrimination" in the light of principles of justice, dignity and equality.

"Triple talaq is anti-constitutional, against law, against the principles of democracy and anti-civilisation.



This kind of opinion is on the rise. There is a discussion going on, on this subject. Already so much of time has been taken. It is time the country should move forward to abolish 'triple talaq' to end the discrimination and also have gender justice and equality before law. We should end this,” Naidu said.

He also suggested that as the Supreme Court is currently scrutinising the issue, anybody can go and voice their concerns.