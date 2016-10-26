NEW DELHI: A Manipuri student was found dead in his hostel room in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here, police confirmed on Wednesday.



The deceased identified as J.R Philemon, 31, who was pursuing his Ph.D in West Asian studies, was found dead by students and security guards on Tuesday evening when some students noticed a foul smell coming from his room.



"Philemon was residing in Room No-171 of Brahmaputra Hostel and was not seen from last three days. Police was informed by security control room about his death," a senior police official told IANS on Wednesday.



"The deceased had a history of alcoholism. There seems no foul play done, prima facie, and it seems like a natural death," another police official added.



The case is under investigation and the postmortem report is awaited, the officer added.