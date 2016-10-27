Pak Ranger killed, another injured in retaliatory fire: BSF

JAMMU: A Pakistani Ranger was killed and another injured in retaliatory firing by Indian troops after heavy overnight shelling by Pakistani forces in R S Pura and Arnia sectors along International Border (IB), the BSF said today.
"At 1230 and 1315 hours today, BSF troops in Arnia and R S Pura sectors killed one Pak Ranger and seriously injured another in the retaliatory fire," a senior BSF officer said.
Pakistani troopers managed to evacuate the injured trooper in the vehicle amidst exchange of fire, the officer said.
"Pakistan has resorted to very heavy firing which is being responded to in a befitting manner," he said.
In yet another ceasefire violation after targeting International Border (IB), Pakistan troops today indulged in firing along LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.
"Pakistan troops have violated ceasefire and resorted to firing along LOC in Sunderbani sector today," a senior Army officer said.
Troops guarding the border line retaliated, he said.
A BSF jawan has died and six people were injured when Pakistani troops shelled over 15 border outposts and 29 hamlets with mortar bombs over night in R S Pura and Arnia Sectors along International Border (IB) in Jammy district.
The BSF had last Friday claimed to have killed seven Pakistan Rangers and one terrorist in "retaliatory fire" in Kathua sector.
Since surgical strikes by Army on terror launch pads in PoK, over 55 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have taken place in which four people including three security men died and over 25 have been injured.
