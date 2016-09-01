NEW DELHI, HYDERABAD : Speculation on the possible extension of K Rosaiah’s stint at Raj Bhavan ended on Wednesday with President Pranab Mukherjee appointing Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao to discharge the additional functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu along with Maharashtra.

Similarly, Om Prakash Kohli, Governor of Gujarat, was given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Eighty-three year old Rosaiah had assumed charge of Tamil Nadu on August 26, 2011, after a short stint as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, preceded by 16-year-old long stint as the State’s finance minister.

One of a few UPA-appointed Governors to survive a full-term in Raj Bhavan, Rosaiah had succeeded Surjit Singh Barnala. Rosaiah also briefly held additional charge of Karnataka after H R Bharadwaj’s term ended.

In his otherwise non-controversial tenure as Governor, Rosaiah had to take a former fellow Congressman to court for making scurrilous remarks. The defamation case against then TNCC chief EVKS Elangovan is still pending.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Ram Naresh Yadav will be completing his tenure on September 7. Meanwhile, Gujarat Governor O P Kohli will be additionally discharging the gubernatorial duties of Madhya Pradesh.

Both appointments are obviously interim arrangements; regular appointment are expected in the next two weeks. While former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel’s name has been in circulation for a Raj Bhavan posting, NDA ally TDP may be given the other Governor slot.

Vidyasagar Rao was born in remote Nagaram village in Karimnagar district on February 4, 1942. He was a BJP MLA from Metpally in the erstwhile Andhra assembly from 1985 to 1998. He represented Karimnagar in the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket in 1998 when he was State BJP president and 1999 and was Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and later Commerce and Industry in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from 1999-2004.