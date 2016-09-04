CHANDIGARH: In the wake of rising incidents of eve-teasing in Gurgaon, Haryana Police has conducted a special drive and nabbed 121 persons. A two-hour "Romeo-free" campaign was last night carried out at Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) road in Gurgaon, which is thronged by a large number of people especially on weekends as a number of clubs, pubs, cinema halls and other facilities are located there, police said.

This was second such drive to be carried out in the area within a span of ten days.

Police, many of whom were deployed in plainclothes during the drive, kept an eye on miscreants. Those arrested were allegedly found stalking, passing lewd comments and teasing women visitors late in the night.

On August 26, Haryana Police had nabbed 46 men during such a campaign launched in Gurgaon.