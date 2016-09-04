Home Nation

Hurriyat can be instrumental in bringing peace to Kashmir: NCP

Chief Minister Mufti, yesterday, invited Hurriyat leaders for talks with all-party delegation who will be visiting the valley today.

Published: 04th September 2016 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2016 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Welcoming Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s decision to invite Hurriyat leaders for talks with the all-party delegation, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has said it is necessary to invite them as they can be instrumental in ensuring that the situation in Kashmir is normalised.

“We are talking with the separatists with whom ordinarily we would not like to talk, but in the best interest of the restoration of peace and bringing about normalcy, we may even tolerate this and speak to them. They can be instrumental in ensuring that the situation is normalised. I think that should happen and all our best wishes to Rajnath Singh and all our political leaders,” NCP leader Majid Memon told ANI.

When asked about the Centre’s decision to use chilly-based PAVA shells as an alternative to pellet guns, he said the move might prove to be a significant step in winning the confidence of the people of Kashmir.

“What Rajnath Singh has done today should have done much earlier. In the House also, we had raised this issue that the use of pellet should be stopped, but this government was not in a position to pay heed to that, but its better late than never. I think this particular move may help win confidence of the people and making them think about bringing normalcy in the valley.”

Chief Minister Mufti, yesterday, invited Hurriyat leaders for talks with all-party delegation who will be visiting the valley today.

"I write to you in my capacity as the president of the J-K Peoples Democratic Party and request you to take the lead and engage with the All Party Delegation of Parliamentarians visiting the state tomorrow," the invitation said.

The invitation stated that the meet will be the start of a credible and meaningful political dialogue and resolution process to end the stalemate in the Kashmir valley.

 "To convert our conviction and commitment of a peaceful and prosperous J-K into reality, it is important that you share your thoughts and beliefs with this distinguished group who represent the people of India and not only the Government of India," the invitation added.

The all-party delegation will embark on a two-day visit to Kashmir where parliamentarians will interact with Governor N.N. Vohra and the Chief Minister and will also be holding meetings with representatives of all political parties and other delegations in Srinagar to bring peace in the restive Valley.

The Centre announced a special package of Rs. 200 crore to engage the youth of Jammu and Kashmir in constructive sporting activities.

The Centre’s package provides for construction of indoor sporting halls in all districts of the state to provide playing facilities to the youth during long winters. Under the package, two stadiums in Srinagar and Jammu will be upgraded to the international standards, while existing stadiums at Poonch, Rajouri and Udhampur will also be upgraded.

Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Dr Jitendra Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan will also be part of the delegation, besides leaders of the opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D. Raja, NCP’s Tariq Anwar and TMC’s Saugata Roy will be the part of the delegation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp