Hurriyat can be instrumental in bringing peace to Kashmir: NCP

NEW DELHI: Welcoming Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s decision to invite Hurriyat leaders for talks with the all-party delegation, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has said it is necessary to invite them as they can be instrumental in ensuring that the situation in Kashmir is normalised.

“We are talking with the separatists with whom ordinarily we would not like to talk, but in the best interest of the restoration of peace and bringing about normalcy, we may even tolerate this and speak to them. They can be instrumental in ensuring that the situation is normalised. I think that should happen and all our best wishes to Rajnath Singh and all our political leaders,” NCP leader Majid Memon told ANI.

When asked about the Centre’s decision to use chilly-based PAVA shells as an alternative to pellet guns, he said the move might prove to be a significant step in winning the confidence of the people of Kashmir.

“What Rajnath Singh has done today should have done much earlier. In the House also, we had raised this issue that the use of pellet should be stopped, but this government was not in a position to pay heed to that, but its better late than never. I think this particular move may help win confidence of the people and making them think about bringing normalcy in the valley.”

Chief Minister Mufti, yesterday, invited Hurriyat leaders for talks with all-party delegation who will be visiting the valley today.

"I write to you in my capacity as the president of the J-K Peoples Democratic Party and request you to take the lead and engage with the All Party Delegation of Parliamentarians visiting the state tomorrow," the invitation said.

The invitation stated that the meet will be the start of a credible and meaningful political dialogue and resolution process to end the stalemate in the Kashmir valley.

"To convert our conviction and commitment of a peaceful and prosperous J-K into reality, it is important that you share your thoughts and beliefs with this distinguished group who represent the people of India and not only the Government of India," the invitation added.

The all-party delegation will embark on a two-day visit to Kashmir where parliamentarians will interact with Governor N.N. Vohra and the Chief Minister and will also be holding meetings with representatives of all political parties and other delegations in Srinagar to bring peace in the restive Valley.

The Centre announced a special package of Rs. 200 crore to engage the youth of Jammu and Kashmir in constructive sporting activities.

The Centre’s package provides for construction of indoor sporting halls in all districts of the state to provide playing facilities to the youth during long winters. Under the package, two stadiums in Srinagar and Jammu will be upgraded to the international standards, while existing stadiums at Poonch, Rajouri and Udhampur will also be upgraded.

Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Dr Jitendra Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan will also be part of the delegation, besides leaders of the opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D. Raja, NCP’s Tariq Anwar and TMC’s Saugata Roy will be the part of the delegation.