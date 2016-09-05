Home Nation

All-party delegation interacts with civil society members

The all-party delegation today held discussions with the members of civil society on the second day of its visit to Jammu and Kashmir after efforts of some members to bring the separatists to dialogue table failed.

Published: 05th September 2016 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2016 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The all-party delegation today held discussions with the members of civil society on the second day of its visit to Jammu and Kashmir after efforts of some members to bring the separatists to dialogue table failed.

The separatists rebuffed the offer of talks made by some parliamentarians who broke from regular meetings yesterday and reached out to convince them to present their point of view before the delegation. CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was one of the parliamentarians who tried to meet the separatists, today said they must enter an unconditional dialogue with the delegation.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the decision to reach out to separatists was individual decision of some Members of Parliament and not that of government or the delegation. The delegation will leave for Jammu today where they are likely to meet the representatives of Kashmiri Pandits among other civil society members.

Yesterday, the delegation met about 300 members in about 30 delegations from various sections of society to find a common solution for restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir which faced violent protests since the killing of Hizbul militant Burhan Wani on July 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp