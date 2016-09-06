WATCH: Kanpur woman throws 18-day-old nephew from third floor

ANI By

KANPUR: In an shockingly inhumane act, a lady in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city reportedly threw her 18-day-old nephew from the third floor of the hospital.

As per speculations, the lady, who has three daughters, was reported to have committed the act as she thought that his birth would lower her status in the family.

The infant, however, survived the steep fall.

The CCTV footage clearly shows the woman walking out of the ward with the infant. After a gap of about a few moments, the lady is seen in the footage, without the baby in her arms.

After committing the horrific act, she placed a towel shaped like a child in her lap and walked inside.

When the distraught family couldn’t find the child anywhere, they called the police. One of the ward boys heard the infant cry and was finally able to locate the child.

The infant was saved because he was found hanging by a net and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The woman, however, did not disclose the reasons behind her act.

