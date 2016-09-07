Amarinder asks Kejriwal to explain remarks of AAP Delhi MLA

PTI By

FEROZEPUR: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh today asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to explain about the charges of sexual exploitation in the state levelled by AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat.



"The charges are too serious to be dismissed the way Kejriwal is trying to do, since these have been levelled by a senior AAP legislator from Delhi and corroborated by some local leaders," he said while talking to reporters here on the sidelines of 'Halke vich Captain' programme.



On September 4, Sehrawat, AAP MLA from Bijwasan constituency in Delhi, had written a letter to Kejriwal alleging that women were being exploited in return for tickets to fight Punjab Assembly polls due next year.



Criticising Kejriwal, Amarinder referred to Anna Hazare's relationship with the Delhi CM.



"If he can let down Anna, who is his Guru, he can betray and let anyone down," he remarked.



He also asserted that any political party wich enters the election fray "should be of and for the Punjabis only" in a reference to AAP entering the poll arena in the state.



"Punjab is for Punjabis... We were born here, we will die here and we will mix and mingle with the soil here and only a Punjabi can feel the pain of a fellow Punjabi and not an alien outsider," he asserted, adding, let there may be as many parties as possible, but they should be of the Punjabis and for the Punjabis only.



He again promised loan waiver for farmers if the Congress is voted to power and said all the loans will be paid by the government.



"I have done it in the past and I will do it again and it is not a big deal", he said.



In another programme in Dharamkot, Amarinder said it will take at least one more month for the party to announce the candidates for the elections as Congress president Sonia Gandhi was recuperating and party vice president Rahul Gandhi was busy in Uttar Pradesh.



He said, while all the aspirants cannot get tickets, they will be suitably accommodated in the government provided they support and help the party candidate to win.



He also clarified that only those aspirants will be eligible for the chairmanship from whose constituencies Congress candidates will be elected.



Responding to the complaints of false cases registered against the Congress workers allegedly at the behest of agriculture minister Tota Singh, he said, every Akali leader who victimised the Congress workers will held accountable along with the conniving police officials.