'Concerned' SC agrees to hear PIL on Kashmir separatists funding

PTI By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today said it "shares the same feelings" as a PIL, seeking to declare as "unconstitutional and illegal" the alleged release of government funds to Jammu and Kashmir-based separatists, as it agreed to hear the matter next week.



When a lawyer sought urgent hearing of his plea and alleged that the separatists "enjoyed" the exchequer's money and promoted "anti-India activities" in the Valley, the apex court said "we also share the same feelings. Everybody sitting here feels the same."



The bench comprising of Justices A R Dave and L Nageswara then said that the plea be listed for hearing on September 14.



The direction came after lawyer M L Sharma, who has filed the PIL in personal capacity, mentioned it in the court.



In his plea, he has also sought a CBI inquiry into alleged disbursement of government funds to the separatists.



"Declare the impugned release of fund from Consolidated Fund of India, without authority and valid permission for supporting separatist group for working against the country, as unconstitutional, illegal and amount to criminal breach of trust attracting section 409 of the IPC...," the plea said.



The PIL, which has made Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Jammu and Kashmir government and CBI as parties, has also alleged that an offence of corruption for misusing of public office and funds has been made out in the case.



It has also sought a direction to the MHA and the state government asking them not to "release/provide" any fund either from "the Consolidated Fund of India or state treasury" under any "head or object".



The plea has sought a direction to CBI to register an FIR against the "impugned release of fund from Consolidated Fund of India without authority and valid permission for supporting separatist group working against the country and to conduct investigation...and file the report before this court for further action".