NRL records highest ever net profit of Rs 1,222 crore

GUWAHATI: The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) recorded the highest ever net profit of Rs.1,222 crore during the 2015-16 fiscal year.

According to NRL, this is for the first time that the company recorded a net profit above Rs.1,000 crore.

“Profit before tax (PBT) was recorded at Rs.1,883 crore, marking an increase of 66% compared to last year’s PBT of Rs.1,134 crore. The Gross Refining Margin (GRM) at $8.06 per barrel continued to be one of the best in the industry.

Sales turnover during the year at Rs.11,925 crore recorded a growth of 10.14% over the previous year. The Earning per Share (EPS) for the year 2015-16 stood at Rs.16.62 compared to Rs.9.76 in 2014-15.

The company’s net worth as on March 31, 2016 reached Rs.3,958 crore,” the NRL said in a release.

On the physical front, the release said, the refinery processed 2,520 TMT of crude during 2015-16. NRL’s net distillate yield at 90.4% continued to be the highest in the industry and Energy Intensity Index (EII) at 96.6 was among the best in the industry. Value maximization was achieved through production of high value high margin products.

Motor Spirit (MS) production was maximized to reach record high of 511 TMT during the year.

Meanwhile, the NRL’s 23rd Annual General Meeting was held in Guwahati on Friday. The meeting was presided over by S. Varadarajan, Chairman and Managing Director - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Chairman - NRL and was attended by P Padmanabhan, Managing Director-NRL, other members of the NRL Board and shareholders.

“A dividend payout of 35% (Rs.3.5 per fully paid share of Rs.10 each) for the year 2015-16 was declared. This is in addition to the interim dividend of equivalent amount paid during the year to shareholders. The total dividend payout of 70% is the highest since inception of the company,” the release added.

