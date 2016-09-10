Mamata refuses to comment on Madan Mitra's bail

IANS By

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to comment on the bail of former state minister and Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra following his arrest in a multi-crore rupee chit fund scam.

Banerjee was inundated with questions by reporters at the airport here upon her arrival on Saturday after a week-long trip to the Vatican and Germany.

"I will not say anything," she said.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore on Friday granted him bail on twin bonds of Rs 15 lakh each.

Mitra was behind bars since his arrest on December 12, 2014, except for a brief period in October, 2015, when a lower court granted him bail. The relief was subsequently cancelled by the Calcutta High Court.

Indicted of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust, the former state Transport and Sports Minister was one of the most high profile arrests in the Saradha scam after the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe.