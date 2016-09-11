A vendor walks near the Spanish train Talgo after it arrives at Moradabad Railway Station during its first trial run between Bareilly and Moradabd on Sunday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited Spanish-made Talgo high-speed train completed its last Delhi-Mumbai final trial run in less than 12 hours, the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday.



A senior official of the railways told IANS, "The train left from New Delhi at 2.45 p.m. and reached Mumbai in 11 hours 42 minutes, two minutes ahead of its time that was 11.44 p.m."



"It was scheduled to reach at 2.35 a.m.," the official added.