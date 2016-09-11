Kannada literary organisation meet disrupted

PTI By

COIMBATORE: Members of a Tamil outfit today disrupted a meeting of a Kannada literary organisation, to protest the alleged beating of a 22-year-old Tamil youth in Bengaluru over his Facebook post on Cauvery issue, police said.

Members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam reached the hall where a meeting of the Samakalina Kannada Ilakiyam was scheduled and raised slogans stating that they will not allow the meeting to be conducted as a Tamil youth was allegedly beaten by Kannada activists in Bengaluru recently over a Facebook post on Cauvery issue.

They tore the banner of the Ilakiyam put up in front of the hall. They dispersed after police reached the spot. The meeting was also cancelled after the incident, police said. Meanwhile, some members of All India Youth Federation were arrested for attempting to stage rail roko at the railway station here, protesting against the Kerala government's move to construct a dam across Siruvani, police said.

They were prevented by police from conducting the rail roko.