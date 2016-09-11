Poonch encounter: Security forces rescue elderly couple held as hostage by terrorists

ANI By

SRINAGAR: Terrorists in Poonch town in Alla Pir Mohalla had taken an elderly couple as hostage amid the encounter that ensued with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The security forces responded swiftly and cordoned off the affected area in an operation the elderly couple was safely extricated and three terrorists were eliminated.

Meanwhile combing operations are still in progress in an attempt to any neutralise any more untoward elements still in the area.

In the fierce firefight that ensued, one personnel of JK Police was killed while two Army Jawans, one JK Police personnel and one civilian sustained injuries.

All the injured have been evacuated and are undergoing medical treatment.

The quick and daring operation has resulted in thwarting the nefarious designs of Anti-national elements to disrupt peace and harmony in the run up to Bakrid celebrations in Poonch town.