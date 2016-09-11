Subramanian Swamy awarded 'Tamil Ratna' in US

PTI By

NEW YORK: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been honoured with 'Tamil Ratna' award by a body of Tamil diaspora here for fighting corruption and working for more transparency in the functioning of the government.

The America Tamil Sangam awarded the 'Tamil Ratna' to the senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, who is currently on a visit to the US.

The Sangam's president Prakash Swamy highlighted the BJP leader's contribution to fighting corruption and working for more transparency and accountability in the functioning of the government, a statement issued by the organisation said here yesterday.

The statement quoted the BJP leader as saying that India is "again wielding considerable clout in the world arena and projecting the message that it can be governed in the most transparent manner."

Previous Tamil Ratna awardees include Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and movie director Bharathi Raja.