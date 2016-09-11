HYDERABAD: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu today stressed on the need to employ modern technology to make agriculture profitable and increase productivity.

Speaking at an event here, he expressed concern over the rising cases of farmer suicides in the country and said, "Farmers, the backbone of the country, have been committing suicide due to crop failure and debts."

The Union minister said the government has launched Kisan television channel to keep the farmers informed about modern technologies and asked the private news channels to devote some time on agriculture.

"To help the farmers take the produce to the market, the Centre has allocated Rs 19,000 crore for PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna) to provide road connectivity to 65,000 habitations. Similarly, Rs 35,984 crore have been allocated to agriculture, while Rs 9 lakh crore earmarked for crop loans this year," Naidu said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna, an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore has been made for the next five years for better use of water resources, he added.

"Improved insurance coverage to crops is being ensured under the PM Fasal Bima Yojna," Naidu said, while pointing towards other initiatives such as soil health cards, organic farming, agri-markets, Kisan Suvidha and better minimum support prices.