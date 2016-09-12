NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Supervisory Committee will strictly adhere to the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, a senior government official said on Sunday.

The Committee, headed by the Union Water Resources Secretary, will meet on Monday to decide on the quantum of Cauvery water to be released to Tamil Nadu and other states. Karnataka, especially Mysuru and Mandya, has seen several violent protests in the past week over the interim order passed by the Supreme Court on sharing water with Tamil Nadu. In the order passed on September 5, the apex court had asked Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for next 10 days to Tamil Nadu

The move is expected to further increase the tension between the two states. The statement comes in the wake of Karnataka’s request to the Centre to send an expert team to inspect realities in the Cauvery basin before the committee passes the order.

“We cannot send an inspection team there as that is not part of the Supreme Court order. It has specifically said that the Committee has to follow the language of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT).

So, the committee will have to go by the letter and spirit of the SC order,” the official said.

“The matter can be resolved in the long-run. But until the Cauvery Management Board is set up as suggested by CWDT, we cannot go beyond the orders of Supreme Court,” the official said.

The Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry besides officials of the Central Water Commission will attend the meeting of the Committee on Monday. The Supreme Court will hear the matter again on September 16.