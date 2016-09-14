Ambulance apathy claims newborn's life after woman delivers baby on roadside

PTI By

JALANDHAR: A woman was forced to deliver a premature baby, who died minutes after birth, on the roadside here when she was being taken to a hospital in a rickshaw after her family members alleged that their calls to 108 Ambulance service went unreceived.

According to her husband Kannu, a rickshaw puller hailing from Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, he called several times 108 ambulance service but no one received the call after his wife was in labour pain. Getting no response, he decided to take his wife alongwith two other women relatives to Sadar hospital on his rickshaw.

But as they reached Company Bagh chowk, his wife's pain increased, he claimed. Following which they made her sit on the roadside where she delivered a baby. But the newborn, who was premature, died within minutes, he alleged.

An ambulance reached the spot, after some passersby made a call to the 108 Ambulance service, after half-an-hour and took the woman to a hospital where her condition is stated to be serious. Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon here has denied any negligence on part of the department officials.