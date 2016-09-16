Home Nation

7 students, teacher booked for sodomising student in Uttar Pradesh

Seven students and a teacher of an engineering college here have been booked for allegedly sodomising a student in the hostel, police said. Surya Pratap Singh, a first year student and resident of Farrukhabad district, was allegedly sodomised repeatedly in the hostel of Sanjai Engineering College.

Published: 16th September 2016 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2016 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

MATHURA: Seven students and a teacher of an engineering college here have been booked for allegedly sodomising a student in the hostel, police said. Surya Pratap Singh, a first year student and resident of Farrukhabad district, was allegedly sodomised repeatedly in the hostel of Sanjai Engineering College.

"An FIR under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against seven students and a teacher, Ayush Yadav in connection with the case," Additional SP (Rural) Arun Kumar Singh said, adding, the accused students have been suspended by college administration. According to the FIR, Surya was threatened when he opposed to his repeated victimisation. Rajesh Pratap Singh, the victim's father, alleged in the FIR that even the teacher asked his son to adjust when he raised the matter to him.

"The students were mixing intoxicating drugs in the food of my son and did not hesitate to inject intoxicating injections," he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp