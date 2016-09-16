Gangster-turned politician Shahabuddin's bail challenged in SC

ANI By

NEW DELHI: Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan today filed a petition in the Supreme Court for the cancellation of bail granted to gangster-turned politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, who walked out of the Bhagalpur jail last week.

Siwan native Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons were allegedly murdered by Shahabuddin, has also filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Patna High Court's order of granting bail to the RJD strongman.

Prasad told ANI that he would also request for a CBI inquiry if need arises.

“You should either keep such a person out of Bihar or give him capital punishment. We would request the CBI too,” said Prasad.

“I did not ask for 'chanda' as Shahabuddin is saying. I am just asking for government help. We are old and are surviving on medicine. We want compensation,” he added.

Shahabuddin, who had been in jail for more than 10 years in connection with multiple cases, was granted bail by the Patna High Court on September 7 in connection with the murder of a man who witnessed the killing of two brothers in Siwan.

Shahabuddin’s release from jail evoked widespread criticism of the grand alliance in the state with the opposition accusing the government of paving way for his release by not opposing the bail strongly in the court.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had yesterday demanded the immediate arrest of Shahabuddin and accused the former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) parliamentarian of being the main conspirator in the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that sharpshooter Mohammad Kaif is one of the accused in the murder of Ranjan and is the close aide of Shahabuddin. He demanded that that the former parliamentarian should be removed from the party.

However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that law will take its own course in Shahabuddin’s case.

"I only want to say that law will take its own course," Kumar said when asked about Shahabuddin.

When asked about comments of some RJD leaders, including that of Shahabuddin, questioning his leadership, he said he does not pay attention to these.

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that the controversy over Shahabuddin getting bail has been created by the BJP and the media and the matter should be decided only by the courts.