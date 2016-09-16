LUCKNOW: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday told his supporters here that he will support Mulayam Singh Yadav in any condition, and they should not indulge in any activity that damages the party image.



Addressing a gathering of supporters camping outside his official residence, Yadav reiterated that he was with the party chief and elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.



"Hum sab neta ji ke saath hain (We all are with neta ji)," he said while making it clear that for him only Mulayam Singh Yadav is the boss. He did not mention the name of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.



Shivpal further said that for him an indication of Mulayam Singh Yadav was an order and he would go by the party chief's decision in any situation. "Hum har paristhithi main neta ji ke saath hain aur rahenge, unka ishaara hamare liye aadesh hai."



He was flanked by sacked Mining Minister Gayatri Prajapati and son Aditya Yadav, who has also resigned as Pradesh Cooperative Federation chairman in support of his father.



Mulayam Singh Yadav was engaged in fire-fighting on Thursday night, his close aide said as the leader tried to thrash out an amicable solution to the biggest crisis of his personal life and political career.



A power struggle has broken out in Uttar Pradesh between Akhilesh Yadav and former minister Shivpal Singh Yadav earlier this week, and now it has spun out of control.