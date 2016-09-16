LUCKNOW: Patch up in the Yadav family appeared to be on the cards with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav announcing tonight that his disgruntled uncle Shivpal Yadav will be given back his portfolios and Gayatri Prajapati will be reinducted as Cabinet minister, issues which had triggered an all-out war.

The announcements were made as per the compromise formula worked out by Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav who asserted that "There can be no division in the party, till I am there."

The signs of patch up came after Mulayam held discussions with brother Shivpal and son Akhilesh.

"Portfolios will be given back to Mr. Shivpal Singh Yadav," Akhilesh tweeted about his uncle who was stripped of his key ministries only two days back by the Chief Minister, triggering all out war during which Akhilesh was removed as party's state unit chief.

In another tweet, the CM said, "Gayatri Prajapati will be inducted in the cabinet."

According to party insiders, Prajapati, who was sacked as Mines Minister, could be accommodated in the Cabinet but with a different portfolio.

Setting in motion the reconciliation process, Mulayam as well as Akhilesh earlier rejected Shivpal's resignation from the Cabinet as well as the head of state party unit, to which he was appointed two days ago replacing Akhilesh.

Shivpal had resigned last night as a minister and as state party unit head.

"Netaji (Mulayam) has heard all of us. He will talk to to some others if he wants and will take decision by tomorrow," Shivpal said today, indicating a truce was on the anvil.

Akhilesh said at a function that he has rejected the resignation of Shivpal and he will comply with whatever his father directs.

"Netaji (Mulayam) will find a solution (to the current crisis) and everyone will accept it," he said.

Shivpal said he continues as UP party chief and is preparing for electoral challenge ahead but was evasive whether he will go back to the government.

"That (resignation from party post) has not been accepted. When I have said that for me, Netaji's hint is an order...Akhilesh has also said so. So where is the feud anymore," he said.

At the same time, he indicated that he may not return to the government. "Look, I have resigned only recently. I have got a bigger responsibility. Elections are near and I have to work for the polls. Who is bothered about portfolios? I had only one portfolio, so I said why only one. I will work for the party."