Youth succumbs to injuries, toll in Kashmir unrest at 80

Another youth injured in clashes  last week succumbed, taking the toll to 80 including two  policemen in the unrest that has gripped the Kashmir Valley  since July 8.         

Published: 16th September 2016

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Another youth injured in clashes  last week succumbed today, taking the toll to 80 including two  policemen in the unrest that has gripped the Kashmir Valley  since July 8.         

Basit Mukhtar was injured by a tear gas shell in clashes  on September 5 in South Kashmir's Pulwama. He died at a  hospital here during treatment. With this 80 persons have died  in the violent clashes that broke out a day after Hizbul  militant Burhan Wani was gunned down in an encounter with  security forces in south Kashmir.   

Curfew was reimposed in many parts of Kashmir today,  including summer capital Srinagar, due to apprehension of  violence after Friday prayers, even as normal life in the  Valley remained paralysed.          

 "Curfew has been imposed in Srinagar city and towns of  Baramulla, Pattan, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama," a police  official said.     

The youth was injured by a tear gas shell in clashes on  September 5 in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.        

The official said curbs have been imposed to maintain law  and order as there have been protests and clashes after Friday  prayers in the Valley which has been hit by violence following  the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani in July.             

The official said restriction on the assembly of people  continues to remain in force.             

Meanwhile, normal life continued to remain paralysed in  Kashmir for the 70th consecutive day due to restrictions and  separatist-sponsored strike     

The separatists have extended the protest programme  till September 22. They have not announced any relaxation in  the strike even in the evening hours.        

Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued  to remain shut while public transport was off the roads.           

Schools, colleges and other education institutions also  remained closed due to the strike called by the separatist to  protest the deaths of civilians.      

As many as 80 people including two policemen have been  killed in the unrest that broke out a day after Wani was  gunned down in an encounter with security forces in south  Kashmir on July 8.

