Youth succumbs to injuries, toll in Kashmir unrest at 80

SRINAGAR: Another youth injured in clashes last week succumbed today, taking the toll to 80 including two policemen in the unrest that has gripped the Kashmir Valley since July 8.

Basit Mukhtar was injured by a tear gas shell in clashes on September 5 in South Kashmir's Pulwama. He died at a hospital here during treatment. With this 80 persons have died in the violent clashes that broke out a day after Hizbul militant Burhan Wani was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir.

Curfew was reimposed in many parts of Kashmir today, including summer capital Srinagar, due to apprehension of violence after Friday prayers, even as normal life in the Valley remained paralysed.

"Curfew has been imposed in Srinagar city and towns of Baramulla, Pattan, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama," a police official said.

The official said curbs have been imposed to maintain law and order as there have been protests and clashes after Friday prayers in the Valley which has been hit by violence following the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani in July.

The official said restriction on the assembly of people continues to remain in force.

Meanwhile, normal life continued to remain paralysed in Kashmir for the 70th consecutive day due to restrictions and separatist-sponsored strike

The separatists have extended the protest programme till September 22. They have not announced any relaxation in the strike even in the evening hours.

Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain shut while public transport was off the roads.

Schools, colleges and other education institutions also remained closed due to the strike called by the separatist to protest the deaths of civilians.

