Microsoft, Google and Yahoo search engines block info on sex determination tests

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the three major search engines -- Microsoft, Google and Yahoo -- have agreed to block ads commercially promoting sex determination tests.

The government told the bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice C. Nagappan on Monday that in compliance with the provisions of the statue prohibiting pre-natal sex determination tests, the facility to access information on such tests by using certain keywords stands blocked.

The apex court was also given a list of the keywords, which can no more be used for accessing information on sex determination tests.

The bench said that the search engines would have an in-house mechanism to block access to advertisements on sex determination tests through keywords, and the same would be conveyed to it.