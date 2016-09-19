Home Nation

Microsoft, Google and Yahoo search engines block info on sex determination tests

Microsoft, Google and Yahoo- have agreed to block ads commercially promoting sex determination tests.

Published: 19th September 2016 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2016 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the three major search engines -- Microsoft, Google and Yahoo -- have agreed to block ads commercially promoting sex determination tests.

The government told the bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice C. Nagappan on Monday that in compliance with the provisions of the statue prohibiting pre-natal sex determination tests, the facility to access information on such tests by using certain keywords stands blocked.

The apex court was also given a list of the keywords, which can no more be used for accessing information on sex determination tests.

The bench said that the search engines would have an in-house mechanism to block access to advertisements on sex determination tests through keywords, and the same would be conveyed to it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp