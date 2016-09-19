Rajya Sabha should be abolished: BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini

PTI By

JIND: BJP MP from Kurukshetra Raj Kumar Saini today said Rajya Sabha should be abolished immediately as it was set up by the Britishers to serve their own interest.

Hitting out at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Cabinet Minister O P Dhankar, he alleged that only those aspirants who were provided with leaked questions papers of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) exam got chosen in the final list.

Speaking at a function in Pindara village here, Saini also alleged that the BJP government in Haryana is working under the pressure of Dhankar and the party's state president Subhash Barala.

Without motioning Jat reservation issue, the MP said it is a mockery of the system if those who are highly prosperous and have all resources, do not respect the Supreme Court order, jam railway tracks and ask for reservation.