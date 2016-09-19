Home Nation

Rajya Sabha should be abolished: BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini

Saini today said Rajya Sabha should be abolished immediately as it was set up by the Britishers to serve their own interest.

Published: 19th September 2016 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2016 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

RS PTI

Members in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. | PTI

By PTI

JIND: BJP MP from Kurukshetra Raj Kumar Saini today said Rajya Sabha should be abolished immediately as it was set up by the Britishers to serve their own interest.

Hitting out at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Cabinet Minister O P Dhankar, he alleged that only those aspirants who were provided with leaked questions papers of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) exam got chosen in the final list.

Speaking at a function in Pindara village here, Saini also alleged that the BJP government in Haryana is working under the pressure of Dhankar and the party's state president Subhash Barala.

Without motioning Jat reservation issue, the MP said it is a mockery of the system if those who are highly prosperous and have all resources, do not respect the Supreme Court order, jam railway tracks and ask for reservation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp