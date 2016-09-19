Sena needles PM over Uri attack, says situation worse than Congress rule

PTI By

MUMBAI: Needling Narendra Modi over the Uri terror attack, Shiv Sena today said the situation has become worse than that under the previous Congress regime and if the Prime Minister is unable to strike Pakistan and eliminate terrorists, his exercise of building a global image will prove futile.

The Sena also called for dissolution of the government in Jammu and Kashmir and imposition of martial law in the state to sternly deal with the terrorists and pro-Pakistan elements. Striking a hawkish posture, Sena said Pakistan has waged an open war against India with this attack and our attempt to gather proof of its involvement will yield no result internationally.

"One has to accept that the situation today is worse than what was during the Congress regime. At a time when pro-Pakistan sloganeering is on in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistani flags are being hoisted there, the Centre should dissolve the state government and impose 'martial law' there as President's (Governor's) rule wouldn't suffice," Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Pakistan has waged an open war against India now, while we cannot do anything except issue warnings. The probe into the Pathankot terror attack too did not result in any action against that country," it said. "Why are we searching for proof of Pakistan's involvement in this terror attack? This proof has no value at the international level. If you (Modi) do not have the courage to strike Pakistan like the US did to eliminate Osama Bin Laden, there is no use of building an international image," it added.

Stating that foreign nations would not do anything to help India on the issue, it said that if Pakistan could use four terrorists to wreak havoc why India cannot use its security forces to strike Pakistan. The Sena said that merely decorating coffins of martyred soldiers or accepting condolences from foreign nations would not serve the purpose. Instead, giving credence to our security forces is the need of the hour. "Terrorist attacks have become regular in Jand K.

Whose failure is this? Modi may continue to issue warnings but the question is how much and when would Pakistan pay heed to them?" the Sena said. Heavily armed militants suspected to be from Pakistan-based JeM had yesterday stormed an army base in Uri in Kashmir, killing 17 jawans. India had reacted strongly to the deadliest attack on the Army in Jammu and Kashmir that sparked an outrage with the Prime Minister strongly condemning it.