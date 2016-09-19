Home Nation

Sena needles PM over Uri attack, says situation worse than Congress rule

Needling Narendra Modi over the Uri terror attack, Shiv Sena today said the situation has become worse than that under the previous Congress regime and if the Prime Minister is unable to strike Pakistan and eliminate terrorists, his exercise of building a global image will prove futile.

Published: 19th September 2016 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2016 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Shiv Sena PTI

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Needling Narendra Modi over the Uri terror attack, Shiv Sena today said the situation has become worse than that under the previous Congress regime and if the Prime Minister is unable to strike Pakistan and eliminate terrorists, his exercise of building a global image will prove futile.

The Sena also called for dissolution of the government in Jammu and Kashmir and imposition of martial law in the state to sternly deal with the terrorists and pro-Pakistan elements. Striking a hawkish posture, Sena said Pakistan has waged an open war against India with this attack and our attempt to gather proof of its involvement will yield no result internationally.

"One has to accept that the situation today is worse than what was during the Congress regime. At a time when pro-Pakistan sloganeering is on in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistani flags are being hoisted there, the Centre should dissolve the state government and impose 'martial law' there as President's (Governor's) rule wouldn't suffice," Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Pakistan has waged an open war against India now, while we cannot do anything except issue warnings. The probe into the Pathankot terror attack too did not result in any action against that country," it said. "Why are we searching for proof of Pakistan's involvement in this terror attack? This proof has no value at the international level. If you (Modi) do not have the courage to strike Pakistan like the US did to eliminate Osama Bin Laden, there is no use of building an international image," it added.

Stating that foreign nations would not do anything to help India on the issue, it said that if Pakistan could use four terrorists to wreak havoc why India cannot use its security forces to strike Pakistan. The Sena said that merely decorating coffins of martyred soldiers or accepting condolences from foreign nations would not serve the purpose. Instead, giving credence to our security forces is the need of the hour. "Terrorist attacks have become regular in Jand K.

Whose failure is this? Modi may continue to issue warnings but the question is how much and when would Pakistan pay heed to them?" the Sena said. Heavily armed militants suspected to be from Pakistan-based JeM had yesterday stormed an army base in Uri in Kashmir, killing 17 jawans. India had reacted strongly to the deadliest attack on the Army in Jammu and Kashmir that sparked an outrage with the Prime Minister strongly condemning it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp