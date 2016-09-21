Home Nation

Have all qualities to be PM, except that I am a Muslim: Azam Khan

Azam Khan was asked as to what policy needs to be adopted by the Centre in the wake of the Uri terror attack.

Azam Khan | PTI Photo

By PTI

BARABANKI: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan today said he has all the "qualities" to become the Prime Minister though his being a Muslim could be a "shortcoming".

Azam, who is known for his controversial remarks, said, "Make me the Prime Minister of the country and I will show how the country is run. I have all the qualities of being the Prime Minister, I have experience and education."

"Barring the fact that I am a Muslim, there is no other shortcoming," Khan said in sarcasm-laden remarks.

He was asked as to what policy needs to be adopted by the Centre in the wake of the Uri terror attack.

"No policy will be made on the basis of what I say to deal with the situation like Uri," the UP minister said, adding that he will press SP president Mulayam Singh Yadav to pitch for making him the Prime Minister.

Asked about his detractors, Khan said they are "barking dogs" who have no effect on him as he continues to do his own work.

When asked about an "outsider" in his party, he reiterated Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's statement that Samajwadi family is "united".

"When the family is united and strong, outside forces will be ineffective," he said, in an apparent reference to Amar Singh being appointed as SP General Secetary by the party supremo.

Azam's bete noire Amar Singh, who is often described as an "outsider" in the Samajwadi Party, was yesterday appointed the party's General Secretary by Mulayam, in a decision that may be seen as yet another snub to son Akhilesh.

