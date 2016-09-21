Ink attack on Sisodia: Court reserved order on accused's bail

PTI By

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today reserved its order on the bail plea of a man, who had allegedly thrown ink at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Lieutenant Governor's office here.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ambika Singh kept the matter for September 23 for pronouncing order on the bail application of 42-year-old Brijesh Shukla after hearing arguments of his counsel and the police.

The court also extended Shukla's judicial custody till September 23.

During arguments, police opposed the bail plea saying he was also involved in other criminal cases, as Shukla's counsel claimed that those cases have already been quashed by the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Rajesh Kumar, representing Shukla, said his client's custody was no more required as the investigation of police was almost complete and recovery has also been made.

He also argued that Sisodia was not a complainant in the case and it should not be made a political matter.

The accused claimed in the bail plea that the allegations against him were "false and fabricated" and he had not created any hurdle for public servant in performing duty.

Shukla, a resident of Karawal Nagar in Northeast Delhi, was yesterday remanded to day's police custody.

He was arrested on September 19 for allegedly thrown ink at Sisodia, saying he was angry with the Deputy CM's Finland tour at a time when the city was grappling with a health crisis.

Shukla has been booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.

Shukla been engaged in protests against the AAP government over various issues and has also filed a complaint in court against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.