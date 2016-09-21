Home Nation

Ink attack on Sisodia: Court reserved order on accused's bail

The court also extended Shukla\'s judicial custody till September 23.

Published: 21st September 2016 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2016 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today reserved its order on the bail plea of a man, who had allegedly thrown ink at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Lieutenant Governor's office here.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ambika Singh kept the matter for September 23 for pronouncing order on the bail application of 42-year-old Brijesh Shukla after hearing arguments of his counsel and the police.

The court also extended Shukla's judicial custody till September 23.

During arguments, police opposed the bail plea saying he was also involved in other criminal cases, as Shukla's counsel claimed that those cases have already been quashed by the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Rajesh Kumar, representing Shukla, said his client's custody was no more required as the investigation of police was almost complete and recovery has also been made.

He also argued that Sisodia was not a complainant in the case and it should not be made a political matter.

The accused claimed in the bail plea that the allegations against him were "false and fabricated" and he had not created any hurdle for public servant in performing duty.

Shukla, a resident of Karawal Nagar in Northeast Delhi, was yesterday remanded to day's police custody.

He was arrested on September 19 for allegedly thrown ink at Sisodia, saying he was angry with the Deputy CM's Finland tour at a time when the city was grappling with a health crisis.

Shukla has been booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.

Shukla been engaged in protests against the AAP government over various issues and has also filed a complaint in court against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp