NEW DELHI: With an aim to win 50 medals in 2024 Olympic game, Niti Aayog on Wednesday released a 20-point action plan.

The Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the action plan (Let's play) is aimed to initiate larger debate among stakeholders and public at large.

Mr Kant said that the National Sports Code and Sports Bill, 2013, which is stuck for a long time, needs to be enacted at the earliest to ensure structural changes in policies concerning sports administrators and the coaches.

The bill, incidentally, is lying stuck since 2013 due to lack of political will to fix terms and tenures of the sports administrators. The Bill also seeks to fix age limit of sports administrators.

The action plan consists of short term and long term plans to meet the target to win 50 medals in 2024 Olympic games. The plan also recommends that the schools should include sports as part of their curriculum and award marks, besides advocating equal pay for sports teachers.

The Niti Aayog has also advocated that the age limit for training of sports persons be lowered from the current 12 years to eight years.

Besides, the Niti Aayog has also advocated attracting sports talent from five years children. It also maintained that a few sports be identified as had been done by Kenya and Jamaica.