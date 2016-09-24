Home Nation

Aircel-Maxis case: SC to hear plea on court jurisdiction

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea of South Asia Entertainment Holding Limited, which has been summoned as accused along with ex-Telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and six others in the Aircel-Maxis case, challenging special 2G court’s jurisdiction to try the matter.

The company mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice J S Khehar, which said it would hear it on September 27.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the accused company, argued that the Aircel-Maxis case was not related to 2G spectrum scam and contended that CBI’s allegation that then Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran had pressurised Chennai-based telecom promoter C Sivasankaran, to sell the stake in Aircel to Malaysian firm Maxis Group in 2006 owned by Ananda Krishnan, has nothing to do with the 2G scam.

When the bench asked as to “what is the stage of trial”, Special Public Prosecutor Anand Grover said summons have been issued to the accused and some of them have also appeared before the 2G court.

The bench observed “all our orders say this is one of the related cases.”

To this, Salve said “I am not part of the 122 licences (cancelled by the apex court). The Supreme Court orders say about irregularities in grant of licences and about the loss caused to the public exchequer and corresponding gain to the licencee. But, no such allegations are there in my case.”

When the court asked Grover as to what he has to say, he submitted that he has not yet received the copy of petition and would be able to reply only afterwards.

The special 2G court had on September 17 dismissed the pleas moved by the Marans challenging its jurisdiction to try cases related to the deal.

