KOZHIKODE: In an announcement which will cheer the global community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that India would ratify COP21 Paris agreement on climate change, which binds each country to cut down on carbon emissions. The announcement also came just a day before External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is to address the United Nation General Assembly where she is all set to make a forceful argument to isolate countries sponsoring and exporting terrorism.

"I want to make an announcement when we begin to celebrate the birth centenary od Deen Dayal Upadhyay who believed in harmony of people with nature. India will ratify the CoP21 Paris agreement on October 2 when the country celebrates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," said Mr Modi in his address to the National Council of the BJP.

Modi noted that the world and coastal areas in particular are concerned for ways to ensure the global temperature doesn't rise by another two per cent. " Even the coastal Kerala could be affected by the consequences of the rise in global temperature," added Mr Modi.

Incidentally, 155 countries need to ratify the Paris agreement for its targets to be enforced. So far 60 countries which account for 48 per cent carbon emissions have ratified the Paris agreement. India accounts for roughly 4.5 per cent share in the global green house gas emissions.

The Paris agreement calls upon both rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures.