Muslims no tool for votes, says Modi

Published: 25th September 2016 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2016 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

KOZHIKODE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the need for creating an alternate politics as advocated by Jan Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya who had always suggested that no section of people should be left neglected or considered as tools to garner votes.

Citing the "vikrut paribhasha (distorted definition)" of secularism propagated in the country, he recalled that long back, Upadhyaya, founding father of the Jan Sangh -- the predecessor of the ruling BJP -- had said that Muslims should not be mere tools to garner votes nor neglected.

Deendayal had said Muslims should not be treated as "substance of vote market", said Modi.

"It is in this context, we have launched our developmental programmes based on the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Modi said in his address at the concluding session here of the BJP's National Council meet.

"We have always tried to uphold his principles and today we again pledge ourselves to rededicate for the cause of such inclusive development," he said.

Modi said it was high time we extended a helping hand to the last man -- the poorest man in each corner of the country.

"A country such as ours -- full of young people -- should have youthful dreams and youthful pace", he said and added that the BJP's original character was based on principles of welfare of the people and the party had never compromised with its ideals.

