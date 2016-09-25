Pakistan staged Uri attack in utter desperation: Amit Shah

KOZHIKODE: The BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday called upon all political parties and people to unite behind the defence forces to fight the battle against terrorism that is being thrusted by Pakistan on India.

Shah also stated that Pakistan is behind the ongoing agitation in the Kashmir valley and stressed that there would be no dialogue with those who don't have faith in Indian Constitution. In the first session of the concluding day of the three day-long National Council meeting of the BJP here, Shah issued a statement on Uri terror attack in which he directly blamed Pakistan for sponsoring and exporting terrorism worldwide.

"In the last one year, the defence forces foiled 17 attempts of Pakistan to launch terror acts in various parts of the country. The defence forces killed almost 170 terrorists in the last one year who were sent by Pakistan. It was in utter desperation that Pakistan staged the Uri terror attack," said Shah in the statement which he read out at the meeting of the national council.

The statement was endorsed by the council without any discussion. Shah noted that the popular anguish and anger in the country following Uri terror attack is justified and the BJP feels the pain. He noted that the speech of Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif at the United Nation General Assembly wherein he termed the slain militant Burhan Wani a hero vindicated India's stand that Pakistan is sponsoring and exporting terrorists to various countries, including India.

Shah alleged that Pakistan is using billions of dollars to train, sponsor and export terrorists worldwide. The BJP chief's hard-hitting statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a power-packed message to Islamabad while at the same time engaging with Pakistanis on issues of development in the public rally on the Kozhikode beach.

Shah, while speaking on the issue of ongoing agitation in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the government would only talk to those who swear and have faith in the Indian Constitution. "The separatists led agitation in the Kashmir valley is being staged at the directions of Pakistan. We reiterate that Kashmir is an inalienable part of India and no power in the world can separate the valley from the country. Those who day-dream that they would succeed in taking away Kashmir from India is only imagining a mirage. Their day-dream will never come true," said Shah.