No official confirmation of PM calling meeting on Indus water treaty

NEW DELHI: There were reports tonight that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting tomorrow on Indus water treaty but there was no official confirmation of that.

The reports said that the meeting will look at the pros and cons of the treaty signed 56-years ago under which India and Pakistan share the waters from six rivers.

The officials of the ministries of Water Resources and External Affairs denied any such knowledge of a meeting being convened by the Prime Minister.

There have been consistent calls in India that the government scrap the water distribution pact to mount pressure on Pakistan in the aftermath of audacious Uri terror attack earlier this week.

Under the treaty, which was signed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Ayub Khan in September 1960, water of six river - Beas, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum - were to be shared between the two countries.

Pakistan has been complaining of not receiving enough water and gone for international arbitration in couple of cases.