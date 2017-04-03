Home Nation

FIR registered after JNU authorities allege CCTV camera removed

Acting on a court order, the JNU administration had started the process of installing CCTV cameras across the campus.

Published: 03rd April 2017 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2017 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of the JNU campus.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The JNU administration filed a complaint alleging that JNUSU office-bearers removed a CCTV camera installed in the university campus and manhandled workers, following which an FIR was registered.

Acting on a court order, the JNU administration had started the process of installing CCTV cameras across the campus. The security officer of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) complained that as soon as some workers reached the corridor outside Brahmaputra hostel to install CCTV cameras, several students reached the spot and started sloganeering.

Later, JNUSU President Mohit Pandey, general secretary Satrupa Chakravarty and union members Amal Pullarkkat, Dileep Yadav and Abhay reached there and started arguing with the workers. The argument turned in to a minor scuffle, as the workers claimed that they were pushed around by the students and one of them got hurt.

The students also pulled down the ladder used for installation work and Mohit went outside the main gate and dismantled a CCTV camera, which the workers claimed was worth Rs 32,000. The CCTV installation team left the spot after which the University administration was informed about the incident. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered on the charges of wrongful restraint and mischief causing damage at Vasant Kunj (North) police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU CCTV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp