FIR registered after JNU authorities allege CCTV camera removed

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The JNU administration filed a complaint alleging that JNUSU office-bearers removed a CCTV camera installed in the university campus and manhandled workers, following which an FIR was registered.

Acting on a court order, the JNU administration had started the process of installing CCTV cameras across the campus. The security officer of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) complained that as soon as some workers reached the corridor outside Brahmaputra hostel to install CCTV cameras, several students reached the spot and started sloganeering.

Later, JNUSU President Mohit Pandey, general secretary Satrupa Chakravarty and union members Amal Pullarkkat, Dileep Yadav and Abhay reached there and started arguing with the workers. The argument turned in to a minor scuffle, as the workers claimed that they were pushed around by the students and one of them got hurt.

The students also pulled down the ladder used for installation work and Mohit went outside the main gate and dismantled a CCTV camera, which the workers claimed was worth Rs 32,000. The CCTV installation team left the spot after which the University administration was informed about the incident. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered on the charges of wrongful restraint and mischief causing damage at Vasant Kunj (North) police station.