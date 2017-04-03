Six arrested in SSC paper leak case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) question paper leak case. Last year, in April, SSC Chairman Aashim Khurana had informed the Crime Branch of leak of paper for the selection of sub-inspectors in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police, DCP (Crime) Madhur Verma said.

The paper was allegedly leaked from a centre in Bihar and was sold at prices anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, police said. During investigation, it was found the paper was sent on a WhatsApp group 'My Student of Uttam Nagar' by one Bipin Kumar, he said.

Kumar was interrogated and he said the paper came to him from one Sonu Singh of Siwan. Sonu, in turn, said the paper was sent to him by one Manish Kumar Tiwari, a Bihar resident. "Raids were conducted in Bihar at the residence of Tiwari but he wasn't found there. He was traced to Siwan and arrested on February 15. He said he had received the paper from Manish Kumar of Tarwara, Siwan," said the officer. Over the span of next few weeks, other accused were arrested.

Manish Kumar was arrested and he disclosed about the involvement of Jaan Mohammed, who was nabbed. Mohammed disclosed about the involvement of Raja Kumar Sharma, Rajesh and Shambu Saran. After the arrests of Raja Kumar Sharma and Shambu Saran, the involvement of Vikash Chander Bose was also found. Vikash was arrested around a week back.

He had earlier been arrested in 2014 in the Delhi Police constable paper leak case. There are two other persons Rakesh and Raghu who are allegedly involved but they are absconding. The exact source of the paper leak will be known after their arrest, the police said.