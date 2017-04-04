Home Nation

Yoga education programme to be compulsory in UP government schools

The state government has also decided that mandatory self-defence training be provided to girl students in these schools.

Published: 04th April 2017 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2017 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of school girls performing Yoga on Janpath on the occasion of “Raahgiri Day” in Bhubaneswar | Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A yoga education programme will soon be made "compulsory" in Uttar Pradesh government schools as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state officials to work in this regard. The state government has also decided that mandatory self-defence training be provided to girl students in these schools.

According to a statement released by the UP government, Adityanath chaired a meeting of education department officials late evening yesterday, where he have these directions. "The Chief Minister directed that 'Rani Laxmibai Aatmaraskha Kaaryakram' (self defence programme) and 'Yog Shiksha Kaaryakram' (Yoga education programme) would be compulsory," the statement released today said.

In the meeting, Adityanath stressed on filing FIRs in instances of mass copying, or when government teachers are found running provate coaching centres. It was also decided that the state government would come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.

In the meeting, Adityanath also stressed on a uniform syllabus for all the state universities of UP and the need to ensure that academic sessions in colleges are held regularly. He asked the institutes of higher education to fill up the vaccancies of teachers.

Instructions were also issued to put an end to "old trades" such as radio mechanic in ITIs and start new trades as per the need of the industry. Adityanath made it amply clear that resources of private engineering colleges, which were on the verge of closure, should be utilised by other educational institutes and possibilities in this regard must be explored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
yoga Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp