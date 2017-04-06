Home Nation

Bengal turns highways into local roads to save them from booze ban

West Bengal government has notified 275 km long state highways as arterial roads that would be manned by the Public Works Department.

Published: 06th April 2017 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2017 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  In an apparent attempt to save a large number of liquor outlets from coming under the axe of the Supreme Court order, the West Bengal government has notified 275 km long state highways as ‘arterial roads’ that would be manned by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Some 1,537 liquor outlets in the state were feared to down their shutters after the apex court ordered that no liquor can be served within 500 metres of state or national highways from April 1. Of the 1,537 liquor outlets, 647 were located beside state highways and 892 beside national highways. 

Sources revealed that the state government had planned such a move after the apex court had given their initial ruling on December 15 last year.

Sources in state secretariat Nabanna revealed that stretches of state highways with a large number of liquor shops were identified and even local names suggested for the roads to make them look as local roads. 

The final notification was uploaded on the PWD website on March 16. Liquor sales fetch more than Rs 5,000 crore in revenue to the state’s coffers which it uses to pay back the debt it has been neck-deep in and inherited from the Left Front government.

On the other hand, the state government has offered free-of-cost renewal of licences of liquor shops located beside national highways that shift their location 500 metres away from the road. Generally, liquor licences are awarded on a lottery basis and fresh tenders are called for shops if they change locations.

However, with a large number of outlets facing the axe, the West Bengal government has decided on the relaxation to maintain the revenue generated from liquor sales. There are over 5,600 liquor outlets in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Public Works Department West Bengal governmentarterial roads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp