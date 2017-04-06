Bengal turns highways into local roads to save them from booze ban

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In an apparent attempt to save a large number of liquor outlets from coming under the axe of the Supreme Court order, the West Bengal government has notified 275 km long state highways as ‘arterial roads’ that would be manned by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Some 1,537 liquor outlets in the state were feared to down their shutters after the apex court ordered that no liquor can be served within 500 metres of state or national highways from April 1. Of the 1,537 liquor outlets, 647 were located beside state highways and 892 beside national highways.

Sources revealed that the state government had planned such a move after the apex court had given their initial ruling on December 15 last year.

Sources in state secretariat Nabanna revealed that stretches of state highways with a large number of liquor shops were identified and even local names suggested for the roads to make them look as local roads.

The final notification was uploaded on the PWD website on March 16. Liquor sales fetch more than Rs 5,000 crore in revenue to the state’s coffers which it uses to pay back the debt it has been neck-deep in and inherited from the Left Front government.

On the other hand, the state government has offered free-of-cost renewal of licences of liquor shops located beside national highways that shift their location 500 metres away from the road. Generally, liquor licences are awarded on a lottery basis and fresh tenders are called for shops if they change locations.

However, with a large number of outlets facing the axe, the West Bengal government has decided on the relaxation to maintain the revenue generated from liquor sales. There are over 5,600 liquor outlets in the State.