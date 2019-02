By PTI

SRINAGAR: A CRPF officer today died after falling from an under-construction government building in Gandebral district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of CRPF 92 battalion, Sibalwan Singh fell from the under-construction District Hospital building at Duderhama in Ganderbal district, the officials said.

Singh was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.