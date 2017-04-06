Hotels in Sohna road in Gurgaon resorts to new way to serve liquor to its guests

By PTI

GURGOAN:Hotels, pubs and bars, facing a ban on serving liquor to guests following a Supreme Court order, have resorted to new ways to provide alcoholic drinks to their guests.

Some hotels, bars or pubs on Sohna road, which fall under 500-metre from the state and national highways and unable to change the entry gates, are purchasing liquor in bulk from liquor vends and serving their guests, a hotel owner said today.

"Majority of those hotels, falling under 500-metre distance from the state and national highways and who are unable to change their entry gates, are purchasing liquors in bulk from liquor vends and making it available to their guest. I have no option but to impress the guests," a hotel manager in Sohna told PTI. "The guests staying in my hotel for conference and seminars have obtained four cartoons of liquor and beer from outside in last couple of days.

"There is no guideline by the apex court that hotel staff and guest cannot get the wine and liquor from outside the hotels or bars. As per the Supreme Court's ruling, only bars cannot serve liquor," he said.

In this way we are able to provide liquor in room service to guests, while other hotels and restaurants are thinking of shifting their entrance and exit gate from the parking area to get relief from the Supreme Court orders, he added.