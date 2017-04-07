Home Nation

Plea to ban cow vigilantes: SC seeks reply from Centre, 6 states including Rajasthan, UP

The apex court on May 3 will hear the Rajasthan government’s response to the Alwar violence, in which a 50-year-old was brutally thrashed to death by self proclaimed gau rakshaks. 

Published: 07th April 2017 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2017 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to Centre, Rajasthan and five other states over recent cases of cow vigilantism by ‘Gau rakshak’ groups.

The notice comes on the plea filed by Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla saying that there has been a spike in instances of cow vigilantism in country and sought ban on these groups.

The court issued notice to Centre and state of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The court will hear the Rajasthan government’s response to the violence in Alwar on May 3.

The petition also cited other cases of violence over alleged cow slaughter or smuggling, including lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri in 2015.

50-year-old, Pehlu Khan died on Monday in Alwar, Rajasthan, after being brutally beaten up by a group of self-proclaimed 'gau rakshaks'. He was a part of a group of men that was transporting cows in a highway in Rajasthan's Alwar last week.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that the Centre would ensure that justice prevails in the lynching case in Rajasthan's Alwar.

The petition also sought immediate action against Cow Protection Groups indulging in violence and appeals to court to issue directions to remove violent content uploaded on social media platforms by such groups.

The PIL has also referred to a central notification, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Establishment and Regulation of Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Rules, 2001, which provides for establishment of "Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals" and gives it the power to search and seize animals as well as the licenses of the people found involved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sc Centre Cow vigilantism notice six states Alwar violence gau rakshaks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp