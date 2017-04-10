Home Nation

Four militants killed as Army foils major infiltration bid in Kupwara

The incident came after a day of violence in Kashmir, where a local by-election was marred by clashes that left eight civilians dead.

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan in Pallanwal sector about 75 kilometers from Jammu on Tuesday. | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Army foiled a major infiltration bid of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir by killing four heavily armed militants.

Defence spokesperson in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said troops deployed along the LoC in Keran sector detected a group of militants trying to sneak into this side of Kashmir from the sector last night.

He said the army men challenged the militants, who opened fire on them.

“The fire was returned by the soldiers, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing firefight, four heavily armed militants were killed. Their bodies have   been recovered,” Kalia said.

He said combing operation in the area is going on.

Another army official said identity of the slain militants and the outfit to which they owed allegiance was being ascertained.

He, however, said through their appearance it seems that the slain militants were Pakistani nationals.

The official said additional army men were rushed to the area to assist troops in conducting combing operation along the LoC in Keran sector.

He said the army helicopters also assisted the troops during the operation.

“We are trying to ascertain the exact strength of the militant group, which attempted to infiltrate last night. Although four of them were killed but we suspect that the group comprised 8 to 10 people,” the official said.

According to him, either the militants returned back to other side of LoC after being engaged by soldiers in the gunfight or might managed to infiltrate while taking advantage of darkness and presence of snow in the area.

“The combing operation was going on when reports last poured in. However, so far the troops have not detected any militant presence,” he said.

He said the slain militants were wearing white coloured clothes. “They were wearing white-coloured clothes to evade detection by the gadgets and troops”.

The official said counter infiltration grid along the LoC to foil infiltration attempts by militants has already been strengthened with deployment of additional hi-tech gadgets.

“The troops deployed along LoC are already on high alert as there are apprehensions that militants may attempt to infiltrate into the State in view of melting of snow in the upper reaches,” he said.

As per defence sources, army foiled 27 infiltration bids last year and killed 37 militants.

In 2015, Army had killed 30 militants by foiling 18 infiltration bids, they said.

