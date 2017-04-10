Home Nation

Hardik Patel, 34 others booked for violating prohibitory orders

Hardik is currently out on bail granted to him by the Gujarat High Court against two cases of sedition lodged in Surat and Ahmedabad.

Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel (File|AFP)

AHMEDABAD: Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel and 34 others were today booked by police at Tankara town in Morbi district for holding a public meeting in violation of the prohibitory orders.

According to police, the meeting was held yesterday.

"Hardik, the convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), which has been demanding reservation for the Patel community in government jobs and educational institutions, was booked along with 34 others after they went ahead to organise a public meeting yesterday despite prohibitory orders," an official of Tankara town police station said.

They violated the prohibitory orders issued by Morbi District Magistrate restraining gathering of four or more people at a place, he said.

"Hardik and 34 PAAS members were booked under section 135 (3) of the Gujarat Police Act," the official said.

Sub inspector of Tankara police station D B Goswami filed the case against them. Even the police department had not granted permission to PAAS for the event, which was aimed at galvanising support over the reservation issue.

On March 20, Ahmedabad police had filed an FIR against Hardik and 59 others for alleged rioting and arson at the house of a BJP corporator.

