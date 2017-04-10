Modi meets Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Premier Malcolm Turnbull, now on a state visit, headed delegation-level bilateral talks here on Monday.

"A partnership for prosperity. PM @narendramodi and PM @TurnbuillMalcolm lead delegation level talks in Hyderbad House," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Turnbull was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Following the reception, Turnbull told the media that ties between the two countries were strong and would be "stronger because of this visit".

"Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is leading this most remarkable nation on a extraordinary journey of growth and development," he said.

"The achievements of India are the admiration of the world," Turnbull said, adding: "We in Australia look forward to working even more closely than we have done in the past."

Later, External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the visiting dignitary.

The Autralian Prime Minister arrived here on Sunday on a four-day state visit to India.

This is Turnbull's first bilateral visit to India since he assumed office in September 2015.

His predecessor Tony Abbott had visited India in September 2014 and this was followed by Prime Minister Modi's visit to Australia in November that year.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed following Monday's bilateral summit.

