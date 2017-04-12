Home Nation

IRMA sends on leave director accused of sexual harassment

The police had recently lodged an FIR under IPC sections 354(A) and 509 against the director on the basis of a complaint filed.

Published: 12th April 2017 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2017 01:18 AM

For representational purpose | Express File Illustration

By PTI

ANAND: The Institute of Rural Management Anand director, facing the allegations of sexually harassing a woman employee, has been asked to proceed on leave by the IRMA's Board of Governors.

The Board in a special meeting held today decided to send on leave the institute's director against whom sexual harassment complaint was recently filed by a woman employee, a release issued here said.

"Without prejudice to the claim made by either party/ stakeholders and keeping in view the interest of IRMA as an institution and its commitment to the fairness and justice, the board decided that the director be asked to be on leave until receipt of the submission of the Local Compliance Committee (LCC) report or till 100 days whichever is earlier," it said.

The Board also decided to extend the contract of the woman complainant which ended on April 30 "until the receipt of the submission of the LCC report or till 100 days, whichever is earlier," it said.

In the mean time, Rakesh Saxena will hold the charge of director, it said.

The police had recently lodged an FIR under IPC sections 354(A) (making sexually coloured remarks) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman by indecent words or gesture) against the director on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman employee in which she alleged that the accused passed lewd comments on her and tried to hug her.

TAGS
sexual harassment IRMA

