Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Army veterans protest outside Pakistan High Commission

NEW DELHI: More than dozen army veterans staged a protest on Wednesday outside the Pakistan High Commission over Islamabad's decision to sentence former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death.

"Jadhav has been framed, this inhuman and illegal activity which is completely unacceptable. We have given a memorandum to Pakistan against the death sentence given to Jadhav" said a former official.

"I request the Government of India to retaliate and challenge Pakistan by convicting Kashmiri terrorists through military court instead of civil court. This would be the best way to end terrorism and make Pakistan realize that they have been torturing an innocent” said another protestor.

The protestors were later detained by the police.

