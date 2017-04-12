Home Nation

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Army veterans protest outside Pakistan High Commission

A former army official said that they have given a memorandum to Pakistan against the death sentence given to Jadhav.

Published: 12th April 2017 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2017 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than dozen army veterans staged a protest on Wednesday outside the Pakistan High Commission over Islamabad's decision to sentence former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death.

"Jadhav has been framed, this inhuman and illegal activity which is completely unacceptable. We have given a memorandum to Pakistan against the death sentence given to Jadhav" said a former official.

"I request the Government of India to retaliate and challenge Pakistan by convicting Kashmiri terrorists through military court instead of civil court. This would be the best way to end terrorism and make Pakistan realize that they have been torturing an innocent” said another protestor.

The protestors were later detained by the police. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan High Commission Kulbhushan Jadhav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp